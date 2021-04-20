FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hope Capital launches broker club

Rozi Jones
|
20th April 2021
blocks expand build add hire diversity colour
"Inviting a selected number of brokers into The HCC is a way for us to express our gratitude and appreciation to those with whom we have worked with on a substantial number of cases."

Hope Capital has announced the launch of the Hope Capital Club (HCC), offering a range of benefits and opportunities for selected brokers who the firm want to acknowledge and recognise for their dedicated support to the company.

The HCC provides exclusive benefits to a limited number of brokers, which includes the appointment of a dedicated underwriter and BDM who will work closely with the broker to deliver the outcome their clients are looking for. In addition, The HCC members will receive early access to all new and competitive products the firm launches going forward, as well as exclusive rates in the market, together with various other incentives.

Sinead Moynihan, sales director at Hope Capital, said: “We appreciate there have been many challenges presented to the market over the last year and brokers more than ever need access to a bridging loan provider who can deliver a range of specialist finance products that are suitable for their clients.

“Inviting a selected number of brokers into The HCC is a way for us to express our gratitude and appreciation to those with whom we have worked with on a substantial number of cases. We wholeheartedly appreciate their support and commitment to Hope Capital and want to provide them with a range of extra benefits and solutions, which will enable the broker to achieve their client’s requirements.

“We are expecting The HCC to be welcomed by brokers, which is why we will be regularly looking at onboarding new members over the course of the next few months.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.