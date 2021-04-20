Hope Capital launches broker club

"Inviting a selected number of brokers into The HCC is a way for us to express our gratitude and appreciation to those with whom we have worked with on a substantial number of cases."

Hope Capital has announced the launch of the Hope Capital Club (HCC), offering a range of benefits and opportunities for selected brokers who the firm want to acknowledge and recognise for their dedicated support to the company.

The HCC provides exclusive benefits to a limited number of brokers, which includes the appointment of a dedicated underwriter and BDM who will work closely with the broker to deliver the outcome their clients are looking for. In addition, The HCC members will receive early access to all new and competitive products the firm launches going forward, as well as exclusive rates in the market, together with various other incentives.

Sinead Moynihan, sales director at Hope Capital, said: “We appreciate there have been many challenges presented to the market over the last year and brokers more than ever need access to a bridging loan provider who can deliver a range of specialist finance products that are suitable for their clients.

“Inviting a selected number of brokers into The HCC is a way for us to express our gratitude and appreciation to those with whom we have worked with on a substantial number of cases. We wholeheartedly appreciate their support and commitment to Hope Capital and want to provide them with a range of extra benefits and solutions, which will enable the broker to achieve their client’s requirements.

“We are expecting The HCC to be welcomed by brokers, which is why we will be regularly looking at onboarding new members over the course of the next few months.”