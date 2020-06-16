Hope Capital launches new flexible fees feature

"This flexibility can make the difference between a loan being affordable and working for the borrower, or not."

Hope Capital has added a new flexible fees offering to its bridging loan products.

The flexible fees feature provides a 0% option on the lender arrangement fee, options for reduced valuation fees and no upfront solicitors costs. By removing and reducing these costs, the broker can provide their client with a more flexible and affordable loan.

The zero lender arrangement fee is available solely on serviced or part-serviced loans with minimum loan terms applying. Reduced valuation fees and no upfront solicitors’ undertakings are available across both serviced and interest-retained loans upon receipt of the application.

Brokers will continue to receive their full procuration fee on completion, irrespective of which option the borrower chooses.

These new fee options are part of the Hope Capital Custom Collection which comprises six different products, features and options, all of which are designed to give the most suitable solution for the borrower.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, said: “The new flexible fees product feature forms part of the Custom Collection and gives customers the option of having more funds on day one and lower initial outgoings. This flexibility can make the difference between a loan being affordable and working for the borrower, or not.

“Right now, we’re placing a real focus on offering new innovative products which offer flexibility and affordability for the borrower.”