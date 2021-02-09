Hope Capital launches new range for mixed-use property

"We believe it is essential in the current climate to place a real focus on offering new innovative products which offer flexibility and affordability for the borrower."

Hope Capital has launched the Eighties Collection, which comprises two new bridging loan products designed for mixed-use property.

The Hope 80 offers borrowers a rate of 0.80% per month on loans up to £800,000 and has a maximum 60% LTV. The Hope 84 provides borrowers with a higher LTV of 65%, with a rate of 0.84% for loans up to £650,000 on mixed-use properties.

The Eighties Collection products are designed for investors who are looking to purchase, renovate or re-bridge on a property that has both an element of residential use and of commercial use also.

Both products will be available throughout England and Wales for a maximum loan period of 12 months to individuals and companies. The products have various repayment options on both products, retained, serviced or part retained & part service depending on the needs of the borrower.

The Eighties Collection products are suitable for semi-commercial properties and require a full valuation in order to determine the present value of the property against which the loan will be secured.

Sinead Moynihan, sales director at Hope Capital, commented: “At Hope Capital, we have a significant range of knowledge and experience handling cases for semi-commercial property, which is paramount for brokers and their clients, who are looking to find a deal and service which can meet their needs.

“We believe it is essential in the current climate to place a real focus on offering new innovative products which offer flexibility and affordability for the borrower. We are looking forward to supporting our partners and clients with these options and continuing to deliver the same exceptional service which we are renowned for.”