FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Hope Capital teams up with The Loan Partnership

Rozi Jones
|
19th January 2021
Gary Bailey Hope
"It is extremely important, especially in the current climate, that a unified platform is available to help investors meet their project ambitions."

Hope Capital has joined The Loan Partnership’s lending panel.

Hope Capital recently relaunched a new refurbishment range to provide solutions for investors who are looking at projects, to improve the property, increase yield or for capital gain.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, commented: “We highly value our alliance with The Loan Partnership, who have decades of experience as a leading loan broker. It is extremely important, especially in the current climate, that a unified platform is available to help investors meet their project ambitions.

“By combining our companies and expertise together through this working partnership, we are creating an even stronger platform for our clients. This is a fantastic collaboration and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Andy Pelley, director at The Loan Partnership, added: “It is fantastic to join forces with the team at Hope Capital who have a fantastic reputation as a lender in the industry. The relationship we have built enables us to provide fast and bespoke solutions to clients and we look forward to seeing the partnership go from strength to strength in the future.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.