Hope Capital teams up with The Loan Partnership

Hope Capital has joined The Loan Partnership’s lending panel.

Hope Capital recently relaunched a new refurbishment range to provide solutions for investors who are looking at projects, to improve the property, increase yield or for capital gain.

Gary Bailey, managing director of Hope Capital, commented: “We highly value our alliance with The Loan Partnership, who have decades of experience as a leading loan broker. It is extremely important, especially in the current climate, that a unified platform is available to help investors meet their project ambitions.

“By combining our companies and expertise together through this working partnership, we are creating an even stronger platform for our clients. This is a fantastic collaboration and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Andy Pelley, director at The Loan Partnership, added: “It is fantastic to join forces with the team at Hope Capital who have a fantastic reputation as a lender in the industry. The relationship we have built enables us to provide fast and bespoke solutions to clients and we look forward to seeing the partnership go from strength to strength in the future.”