Specialist Lending

Impact announces self-employed adviser recruitment drive

Rozi Jones
|
2nd February 2021
Dale Jannels
"We’re looking for experienced advisers who will appreciate the additional support that comes from an established family business"

Impact Specialist Finance has announced plans to expand its mortgage brokerage with a self-employed adviser recruitment drive.

Impact was established in 1991 and is based in Horsham, West Sussex but operates nationally.

Dale Jannels, managing director at Impact Specialist Finance, commented: “Despite some challenging times, the housing and mortgage markets have performed admirably over the past 12 months. We’re seeing a vast increase in referrals from a number of key partners requesting assistance with specialist and complex scenarios for a range of borrowers, which means we are in the privileged position to expand the business.

“We’re looking for experienced advisers who will appreciate the additional support that comes from an established family business and a role which can also provide them with additional flexibility, greater earning potential plus a level of freedom and work autonomy that may be lacking in their current role. We already have some great people working at Impact and we’re confident that the calibre of local applicants will help bolster the team in a highly positive manner.”

 

