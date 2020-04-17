FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Impact launches specialist lending Covid-19 hub

The update includes the latest news on valuations, mortgage payment holidays, lending restrictions and the current available product ranges.

Rozi Jones
|
17th April 2020
Dale Jannels
"The sheer weight of ever-changing market conditions means that all specialist lenders have had to adapt propositions across the board and will undoubtedly continue to make adjustments"

Impact Specialist Finance has introduced a ‘Specialist Lending Covid-19 Update’ to its website.

This is a single point of reference for all information regarding individual specialist lending offerings during the current pandemic.

The update includes the latest news on valuations, mortgage payment holidays, lending restrictions and the current available product ranges from over 20 specialist lenders operating in the residential and buy-to-let sectors. A specialist bridging finance lender update is also being created.

Dale Jannels, Managing Director at Impact Specialist Finance, commented: “Generally speaking, lenders have done a great job communicating product changes during such unprecedented times. However, the sheer weight of ever-changing market conditions means that all specialist lenders have had to adapt propositions across the board and will undoubtedly continue to make adjustments on a regular basis. The vast majority have been proactive in their updates, although it remains tough for intermediaries to filter through the volume of constant changes.

"As such, we are working closely with lenders to better understand their evolving processes and to share this information with the intermediary community to help us all get through this difficult period and meet a range of clients’ ongoing specialist lending needs."

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.