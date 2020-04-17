Impact launches specialist lending Covid-19 hub

"The sheer weight of ever-changing market conditions means that all specialist lenders have had to adapt propositions across the board and will undoubtedly continue to make adjustments"

Impact Specialist Finance has introduced a ‘Specialist Lending Covid-19 Update’ to its website.

This is a single point of reference for all information regarding individual specialist lending offerings during the current pandemic.

The update includes the latest news on valuations, mortgage payment holidays, lending restrictions and the current available product ranges from over 20 specialist lenders operating in the residential and buy-to-let sectors. A specialist bridging finance lender update is also being created.

Dale Jannels, Managing Director at Impact Specialist Finance, commented: “Generally speaking, lenders have done a great job communicating product changes during such unprecedented times. However, the sheer weight of ever-changing market conditions means that all specialist lenders have had to adapt propositions across the board and will undoubtedly continue to make adjustments on a regular basis. The vast majority have been proactive in their updates, although it remains tough for intermediaries to filter through the volume of constant changes.

"As such, we are working closely with lenders to better understand their evolving processes and to share this information with the intermediary community to help us all get through this difficult period and meet a range of clients’ ongoing specialist lending needs."