Specialist Lending

James Briggs joins Together

Rozi Jones
|
18th January 2021
James Briggs BDM at Together
"James is well-respected and a big name in the specialist lending industry and we’re delighted to welcome him to our business at what is an exciting time for us."

Together has appointed James Briggs as a regional account manager for the North.

James has worked in the specialist market for more than two decades, including seven years at Precise Mortgages where he held the roles of specialist distribution manager and national sales manager. Prior to that, he was head of business development at Evolution Money.

James said: “All businesses in our sector had a hugely challenging 2020 but what particularly impressed me about Together is how the business also turned these challenges into an opportunity; investing in technology to boost efficiency, while maintaining its common sense approach, which has resulted in an even better service to its partners.

“Together truly appreciates the value of relationships with packagers in the specialist space and I’m excited to start working closely with partner firms to help identify growth opportunities, provide support and win business.”

Sundeep Patel, head of intermediary sales at Together, added: “James is well-respected and a big name in the specialist lending industry and we’re delighted to welcome him to our business at what is an exciting time for us. His CV speaks for itself and we’re looking forward to his undoubtedly important contribution to Together as we move into 2021 and beyond.”

