Jason Berry takes on expanded role at Crystal

Jason Berry has been promoted to group sales and marketing director at Crystal Specialist Finance.

Berry, who initially joined the business as interim group sales director in January 2020, will now take on a permanent, expanded role and a place on the executive team.

In his new role, Jason will continue to lead Crystal's field and telephone sales teams, plus take responsibility for distribution and sales strategy. He will also take on the company’s marketing function where he will work alongside experienced industry consultant, Paul Hunt.

Jason previously held the role of director of sales at Uinsure from 2012 to 2019, before which he led the sales channel for Platform Homeloans.

Jason said: “This year has been a tale of two halves, with sales records set in Q1 followed by survival and pivot in Q2. During this time I have been incredibly impressed with Crystal’s leadership team and observed thoughtful and well-considered decision making throughout, making it an easy decision to take a permanent, expanded role.

“Enormous potential exists and I certainly look forward to using my experience to ensure ambitious plans are achieved. Technology will play a big part in our future delivery with enhancements soon available which make submitting cases easier and processing quicker. I look forward to working closely with great people and having some fun along the way.”

Jo Breeden, managing director at CSF, added: “Getting Jason to join Crystal back in January was a real coup, and having him on board has undoubtedly helped during a tricky year of trading.

“I am passionate that we deliver brilliant customer outcomes every time and also ensure that our broker partners have an engagement which encourages them to return time after time. Jason will play a huge part shaping our proposition and drive the business to new heights.”