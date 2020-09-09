Keystone launches new autumn product range

Keystone Property Finance has today announced the launch of its new 'Autumn Special' product range available across both its standard and specialist buy-to-let ranges. The new products are an enhancement to the lender’s ‘Summer Specials’ released last month and will sit alongside the core product range.

The new products offer substantial rate reductions of up to 40 basis points compared to the company’s core product range and have been extended to include a 75% LTV product. The minimum loan amount for these products has also been reduced to £250,000 and rates start from 3.09%.

David Whittaker, CEO of Keystone Property Finance, comments:

“Throughout the pandemic, it has been our goal to continue to support as many broker partners as possible. We were delighted with the response to our ‘Summer Specials’ launch and in line with broker feedback we are pleased to enhance our product offering for larger loan cases.”

“We have been working hard over the past few months to assess how we can improve our product offering and provide brokers with support and certainty during this turbulent time. Through our new product range, we hope to provide our landlord customers with more options and competitive rates as they look to expand their property portfolios and take advantage of the recent Stamp Duty Holiday.”

“As we look to the future, we are already seeing encouraging signs from the market and remain committed to working with our brokers to ensure that as many landlords as possible can make the most of the opportunities that are currently available.”