Kuflink appoints new BDM

"We are keen to ensure that brokers are including Kuflink when they are looking for a short term lending partner and a proposition they can trust."

Kuflink, the P2P platform and short term specialist lender, has appoints its first new BDM for two years as its platform generates greater inward investment post-Covid.

Gurjit Dale built his mortgage experience as a customer relationship manager at Nationwide Building Society and was a mortgage adviser from 2011 to 2016. He joins Kuflink from a senior sales position at Proctor & Gamble.

CEO Narinder Khattoare said: “We are delighted to welcome Gurjit. He brings a rounded background to his new role with us having built up experience of the mortgage market as well as working in a totally different channel. The success of our peer-to-peer platform means we have more funds to bring to the intermediary sector and with Gurjit’s arrival, we are keen to ensure that brokers are including Kuflink when they are looking for a short term lending partner and a proposition they can trust.”

Gurjit Dale commented: “I am thoroughly looking forward to help Kuflink with the next phase of its development. I will be working closely with Kuflink's key accounts as well as assisting in the company’s overall growth across the sector in the coming years.”