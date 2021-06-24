FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Kuflink appoints new BDM

Rozi Jones
|
24th June 2021
Gurjit Dale Kuflink
"We are keen to ensure that brokers are including Kuflink when they are looking for a short term lending partner and a proposition they can trust."

Kuflink, the P2P platform and short term specialist lender, has appoints its first new BDM for two years as its platform generates greater inward investment post-Covid.

Gurjit Dale built his mortgage experience as a customer relationship manager at Nationwide Building Society and was a mortgage adviser from 2011 to 2016. He joins Kuflink from a senior sales position at Proctor & Gamble.

CEO Narinder Khattoare said: “We are delighted to welcome Gurjit. He brings a rounded background to his new role with us having built up experience of the mortgage market as well as working in a totally different channel. The success of our peer-to-peer platform means we have more funds to bring to the intermediary sector and with Gurjit’s arrival, we are keen to ensure that brokers are including Kuflink when they are looking for a short term lending partner and a proposition they can trust.”

Gurjit Dale commented: “I am thoroughly looking forward to help Kuflink with the next phase of its development. I will be working closely with Kuflink's key accounts as well as assisting in the company’s overall growth across the sector in the coming years.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.