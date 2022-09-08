FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Landbay cuts rates on simplified tracker range

Landbay has today announced that is has restructured its term tracker range of buy-to-let mortgages, including rate reductions and new products to replace some of those that have been withdrawn.

Rozi Jones
8th September 2022
line graph on white background

Term tracker rates are down by 0.86% to 4.34% on standard products, small HMOs and small MUFBs. These products are available for new build as well as older properties up to 75% LTV.

The term trackers for large HMOs and MUFBs have had rates reduced by 1.1% to 4.59% and the LTV has been raised to 75% from 70%.

All of these products track Bank of England base rate and there are no early repayment charges.

Paul Brett, managing director, intermediaries at Landbay, said:

“These term tracker products offer flexibility as well as competitive pricing, while offering borrowers the opportunity to remortgage to another product at any stage without penalty if they wish.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.