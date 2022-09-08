Landbay cuts rates on simplified tracker range

Term tracker rates are down by 0.86% to 4.34% on standard products, small HMOs and small MUFBs. These products are available for new build as well as older properties up to 75% LTV.

The term trackers for large HMOs and MUFBs have had rates reduced by 1.1% to 4.59% and the LTV has been raised to 75% from 70%.

All of these products track Bank of England base rate and there are no early repayment charges.

Paul Brett, managing director, intermediaries at Landbay, said:

“These term tracker products offer flexibility as well as competitive pricing, while offering borrowers the opportunity to remortgage to another product at any stage without penalty if they wish.”