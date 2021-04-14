Law firm and insurer launch Lending after Lockdown event

"If you have an interest in executing safe, profitable lending and improving the performance of your business, there is no more valuable way to spend 90 minutes of your time."

Brightstone Law and Westcor International have launched Lending after Lockdown – a free digital event for bridging lenders and specialist finance providers.

Lending after Lockdown has been developed for senior individuals in the bridging industry who want to execute safe, profitable lending and improve the performance of their business as we emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Intended for senior executives, underwriters, treasury and legal teams, the event will feature speakers from Brightstone Law, Westcor International and CG&Co, covering topics including conveyancing red flags, insights from LPA receivers and the benefits of working in collaboration with lawyers and title insurers.

Lending after Lockdown will take place on Tuesday 11th May at 10am. Registration is open to all lenders and more details can be found at www.lendingafterlockdown.co.uk.

Jonathan Newman, senior partner at Brightstone Law, said: “We have worked together with Westcor International to produce a must-attend digital event for all senior individuals in the bridging industry. If you have an interest in executing safe, profitable lending and improving the performance of your business, there is no more valuable way to spend 90 minutes of your time.”

Christopher Taylor, corporate development director at Westcor International, commented: “This is the only digital event where all of the content is specifically targeted to cover the intricacies of originations and recovery in short term property lending, by experts who are immersed in the sector every day-in, day-out.”

Vic Jannels, CEO at the ASTL, added: “At the ASTL, we welcome any initiative that puts lenders in a stronger position to deliver safe, sustainable lending and this event promises to be a really valuable opportunity for lenders to access the insights and experience of experts who know how to do just that.”