LendInvest launches end-to-end digital bridging applications

"The new application not only saves our users time by telling them exactly what’s needed at every stage of the process, but equates to faster onboarding times for new employees"

LendInvest has launched a cloud-based application for customers seeking short-term lending products.

The new application provides an end-to-end digital solution to streamline and automate the bridging loan origination process.

Delivered by Salesforce, the proposition provides a centralised hub for customer information, a log for all interactions with LendInvest, and automated workflow for the sales team, case managers and underwriters.

LendInvest says the cloud-based application has led to an increase in packaging quality and speed to offer for short-term lending cases.

Arman Tahmassebi, chief operating officer at LendInvest, said: “It’s been an undeniably hectic couple of months for the team who have been dealing with pent up demand in the market following the first national lockdown, amplified significantly by the stamp duty holiday.

“Our technological infrastructure is what sets us up well to deal with flares in borrower appetite such as this, and this latest expansion of our partnership with Salesforce is an important step in further streamlining our processes. The new application not only saves our users time by telling them exactly what’s needed at every stage of the process, but equates to faster onboarding times for new employees and greater transparency on customer communication.”

Alan Donnelly, head of financial services at Salesforce, added: “Today more than ever, business transformation around the customer is a strategic priority in every industry, including financial services. We’re proud to be LendInvest’s trusted partner in digital transformation as they deliver seamless, convenient and engaging experiences for their customers.”