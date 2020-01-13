LendInvest reveals new CEO as Christian Faes steps down

"I’m honoured to become CEO of LendInvest at such an exciting time in its growth."

LendInvest has appointed Rod Lockhart as its new CEO as Christian Faes steps down from the role.

LendInvest says Faes, who co-founded LendInvest in 2008, remains "fully committed to the business" and will stay employed in the role of executive chairman.

Rod Lockhart joined LendInvest in 2015 and personally oversaw LendInvest’s £259 million RMBS securitisation (AAA-rated) as well as a number of large investments from firms including HSBC, Citigroup, Nomura and National Australia Bank.

Before joining LendInvest, Rod acted as the firm's external fund manager while working as a senior director at CBRE.

Christian Faes commented: “After 11 years my co-founder and I are extremely proud of what we’ve built. The company is in an excellent position and no-one is better placed than Rod to take over day-to-day management of the business. This will allow me to focus on what I love doing as a founder and entrepreneur, which is the outward facing work for the company and working on our strategy and vision.

“Ian and I have worked with Rod for more than seven years, both while he was at CBRE and then as part of our team, and he has been an important partner and instrumental in helping us achieve the success that we have.

“LendInvest remains a founder-led business and I am still completely committed to building the leading mortgage lender in the UK. I’m looking forward to working closely with Rod, the wider team, and the Board as we roll out the company’s long-term strategy.”

Rod Lockhart added: “I’m honoured to become CEO of LendInvest at such an exciting time in its growth. Under Christian’s leadership, LendInvest has become a powerhouse for UK fintech - one that is consistently profitable and able to demonstrate its sustainability, while investing in innovation and continually challenging outdated industry norms.”