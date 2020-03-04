Lightfoots Solicitors joins the ASTL

"The short term lending division continues to thrive and is now a key part of any diverse business wanting to have success in the lending and or property sectors."

Lightfoots Solicitors has become an associate member of the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Established more than 150 years ago, Lightfoots Solicitors provides a full range of traditional legal services from its offices in Thame to private clients and businesses throughout Oxfordshire, Berkshire & Buckinghamshire.

Penelope Chelmick, head of lender client relations at Lightfoots Solicitors, said: “The short term lending division continues to thrive and is now a key part of any diverse business wanting to have success in the lending and or property sectors. We have worked hard to cement our name as a firm associated with this work and a crucial part of maintaining that status is to align ourselves with associations such as the ASTL who are there to not only help shape and guide the industry but also provide the experience and support to members such as ourselves.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “For an organisation like the ASTL, associate members enable us to achieve the diversity we need to stay at the forefront of promoting and protecting the interests of our members and the bridging sector, and we are very pleased to welcome Lightfoots Solicitors on board.”