FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Lightfoots Solicitors joins the ASTL

Lightfoots provides a range of traditional legal services to private clients and businesses throughout Oxfordshire, Berkshire & Buckinghamshire.

Rozi Jones
|
4th March 2020
Vic Jannels
"The short term lending division continues to thrive and is now a key part of any diverse business wanting to have success in the lending and or property sectors."

Lightfoots Solicitors has become an associate member of the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Established more than 150 years ago, Lightfoots Solicitors provides a full range of traditional legal services from its offices in Thame to private clients and businesses throughout Oxfordshire, Berkshire & Buckinghamshire.

Penelope Chelmick, head of lender client relations at Lightfoots Solicitors, said: “The short term lending division continues to thrive and is now a key part of any diverse business wanting to have success in the lending and or property sectors. We have worked hard to cement our name as a firm associated with this work and a crucial part of maintaining that status is to align ourselves with associations such as the ASTL who are there to not only help shape and guide the industry but also provide the experience and support to members such as ourselves.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “For an organisation like the ASTL, associate members enable us to achieve the diversity we need to stay at the forefront of promoting and protecting the interests of our members and the bridging sector, and we are very pleased to welcome Lightfoots Solicitors on board.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.