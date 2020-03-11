Loans Warehouse adds 20th partner to loan API

"Since November last year in excess of 20 partners, including several PCW, have signed up to utilise our technology"

Loans Warehouse has announced the 20th partnership for its newly-launched personal loan API, which gives consumers access to a comparison of pre-approved lending options from a range of lenders.

Loans Warehouse offers partners, including comparison sites and lenders, the opportunity to present and compare pre-approved products under their own brand.

The solution allows partners to fully integrate the personal loan search technology within their own website, through Loans Warehouse’s API, plus options to have fully hosted results pages or entire white-label websites, including tracking.

Loans Warehouse’s API returns guaranteed rates, eligibility scores and pre-approvals in under 10 seconds. Their call centre also supports the consumer’s journey with expert advice and guidance to those who need assistance.

Later this month, LiveLend will be added to the panel, which enables consumers to reduce the rate of their existing personal loan by improving their credit score.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “Loans Warehouse has always been known for creating amazing consumer journeys, but over the last twelve months the focus has been on taking more of that journey online. Our personal loan API sees the first end-to-end online solution on our roadmap to be completed and launched. Since November last year in excess of 20 partners, including several PCW, have signed up to utilise our technology, with most opting for the white label solution due to its simplicity, fast turnaround - we can have a brand set up with full tracking within hours – and impressive statistics.

"The fully integrated solution is being considered by lenders, banks and other finance providers as a downflow opportunity, allowing them to offer a far wider choice of products, increasing customer satisfaction and maintaining brand loyalty.

"The platform boasts one of the strongest lending panels in the UK with over 20 providers fully integrated already, offering guaranteed rates and pre-approved loan offers. Later this month we see the addition of LiveLend to our panel; a ground-breaking product, offering consumers the opportunity to reduce the rate of their existing personal loan by improving their credit score.

"In the first two months of 2020, our platform has seen over £150million in personal loans offered to consumers.”