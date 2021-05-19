Loans Warehouse appointed preferred bridging broker for Moneyfacts

Moneyfacts has today has announced the appointment of three new preferred brokers to help its business visitors to borrow better - including Loans Warehouse as their preferred bridging broker.

Moneyfacts have also appointed Watts Commercial as commercial mortgage, business loans and unregulated bridging broker and Goodman Corporate Finance as their preferred asset finance broker.

Michelle Monck, Head of Digital at Moneyfacts, said:

“Moneyfacts.co.uk is pleased to announce these new preferred business brokers. We have looked to find the right intermediary specialists to meet the borrowing needs of our business visitors. All our preferred business brokers have many years of experience in helping their clients to find the right business borrowing and have access to many different types of lenders.

“Businesses visiting Moneyfacts.co.uk to compare business finance products can now not only find out more about what these options might be and the potential lenders to speak to, but can also access advice from our preferred brokers.”

Matt Tristram, Managing Director of Loans Warehouse, said:

“We are delighted to expand our relationship further with Moneyfacts.co.uk. We currently offer their visitors options for secured loans and can now extend this to regulated bridging loans too.”

"Businesses can discuss their needs with these appointed brokers free of charge. They may be charged an application or broker fee and the broker and Moneyfacts.co.uk will receive a payment from the lender if the borrowing is completed."