Loans Warehouse appoints former Prestige Finance director

Former director of operations at Prestige Finance, Nick Rember, is set to join Loans Warehouse in the newly created role of secured loan operation director.

Rember first joined Prestige, now a subsidiary of OneSavings Bank, back in September 1988.

He became operations director in November 2014, two years after Prestige Finance was purchased by OneSavings Bank in 2012.

Rember takes up his new role from 18 January.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “This appointment is a statement of intent from the business.

“The opportunity in second mortgages heading into 2021 is as big as I’ve seen since the start of the millennium and we intend for Loans Warehouse to continue to be at the forefront.

“We’re all excited about Nick’s recruitment. He has great pedigree and will add vast experience in all areas of lending that will help us grow the business over the next few years.”

Rember added: "The opportunity to join Matt, Sam and the team at Loans Warehouse was one that was too good to turn down.

“I have dealt with Loans Warehouse since they were formed and seen them grow to become one of the leading secured loan brokers in the country.

“I am hoping that my experience and knowledge of the secured loans business will help continue to grow the vibrant business that has been built up over the years.

“In my opinion a high quality service is the key to success in the secured loan industry and in this area our reputation is second to none.

“I am extremely excited to be joining the business and help continue its incredible growth and continue to enhance the fantastic reputation they have."