Loans Warehouse gains authorisation for regulated bridging

Loans Warehouse has gained full authorisation from the FCA to complete regulated bridging activity.

Loans Warehouse says the ability to operate in the regulated bridging market will allow it to further increase its product range.

United Trust Bank has been confirmed as the first addition to Loans Warehouse's regulated bridging panel.

The broker recently launched Open Banking through Credit Kudos for better decisions within its personal loan division.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: "As a business, we have been diversifying our offering over the past few years as we look to build on our core proposition whilst meeting increased consumer demand for other products.

"We've made no secret of our intention to secure regulated bridging authorisation, having spoken about it since the start of 2019, and the time provided by lockdown and the resulting slowdown in lending has allowed us to meet that goal.

"We've moved into several new sectors over the past 18 months and the move into regulated bridging is just another example of our commitment to our customers and the industry during this difficult time.

"Lockdown and the restrictions on physical valuations especially made the market almost impossible to lend for all but a handful of lenders but with house prices and demand remaining strong as we enter Q3 we are already seeing much stronger results.

"Throughout this time one of the most prominent lenders and supporters of the broker market has been United Trust Bank. We’re delighted to announce them as the first addition to our regulated bridging panel.”