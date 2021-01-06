FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Loans Warehouse partners with new asset lender Suros Capital

Rozi Jones
|
6th January 2021
jewels, jewellery, luxury, asset
"Their proposition, based on lending secured against high value personal assets, offers us a complementary short term funding resource to our existing lender portfolio."

Luxury asset lender, Suros Capital, has joined the lender panel of specialist distributor, Loans Warehouse.

Suros, which launched in November, provides short-term finance specifically aimed at customers looking to raise money quickly, but secured against luxury assets including jewellery, fine art, watches, luxury and classic cars and fine wine, rather than traditional bricks and mortar.

Loans Warehouse director, Matt Tristram, commented: “As a specialist distributor, we receive hundreds of enquiries every week from brokers who use us because of our reputation for finding finance solutions for their customers. Suros Capital gives us another dimension to the service we can offer our introducers. Their proposition, based on lending secured against high value personal assets, offers us a complementary short term funding resource to our existing lender portfolio. Uncertainty in the housing market, with erratic valuations in some areas, means that the Suros product will be a great option when there is a shortfall on a bridging loan due to a lower than expected valuation. We are very much looking forward to working with Ray Palmer and his team.”

Ray Palmer, director at Suros Capital, added: “Key distributors like Loan Warehouse are vitally important to us in spreading the message about the Suros proposition and we are delighted they have agreed to partner with us. Thanks to the simplicity, speed and transparency with which we can provide funding, their introducers can access instant short term borrowing to intermediary clients who have luxury assets on which we can secure our loans. Loans Warehouse has a deserved reputation for its specialist lending proposition and we are excited to join their lender panel so we can demonstrate to their introducers just how powerful the Suros service can be for clients needing access to funds for any purpose with the minimum of hassle and paperwork.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.