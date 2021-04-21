FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

London Credit hosts free 'regulated vs unregulated' training event

Rozi Jones
|
21st April 2021
tech hands laptop sourcing software
"Understanding how processes and responsibilities vary between regulated and unregulated lending is a vital consideration for all brokers."

Bridging lender London Credit has launched a free CPD-accredited online training event for brokers on the differences between regulated and unregulated lending.

The seminar, which features Jackson Cohen Associates director Ray Cohen, aims to help brokers to understand which loans are regulated, which are unregulated and which are exempt. It will explain why the difference matters, set out what permissions are needed and offer a chance for brokers to pose questions about specific scenarios.

The online event will take place on 11th May at 11am and attendees will have the opportunity to gain CPD accredited hours for their professional development. There are limited places available with a maximum of two brokers per company able to participate.

Brokers can register to attend at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6012479639667440912.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “This promises to be a really popular online workshop. Ray Cohen is an excellent speaker with great expertise in this area, and understanding how processes and responsibilities vary between regulated and unregulated lending is a vital consideration for all brokers.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.