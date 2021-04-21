London Credit hosts free 'regulated vs unregulated' training event

"Understanding how processes and responsibilities vary between regulated and unregulated lending is a vital consideration for all brokers."

Bridging lender London Credit has launched a free CPD-accredited online training event for brokers on the differences between regulated and unregulated lending.

The seminar, which features Jackson Cohen Associates director Ray Cohen, aims to help brokers to understand which loans are regulated, which are unregulated and which are exempt. It will explain why the difference matters, set out what permissions are needed and offer a chance for brokers to pose questions about specific scenarios.

The online event will take place on 11th May at 11am and attendees will have the opportunity to gain CPD accredited hours for their professional development. There are limited places available with a maximum of two brokers per company able to participate.

Brokers can register to attend at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6012479639667440912.

Marios Theophanous, credit manager at London Credit, said: “This promises to be a really popular online workshop. Ray Cohen is an excellent speaker with great expertise in this area, and understanding how processes and responsibilities vary between regulated and unregulated lending is a vital consideration for all brokers.”