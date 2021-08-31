Masthaven Bank appoints short-term lending director

"Shelley is an example of this strong leadership, and she will bring a wealth of experience and specialist knowledge to her new role overseeing short-term lending."

Masthaven Bank has announced that Shelley Connelly will now also oversee short-term lending at the bank in a newly created role, director of lending and credit operations, which it says will improve processes for brokers.

In her expanded role, Shelley will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the lending operations team across both short and long-term lending. She will also work with chief lending officer David Kennedy to oversee the bank’s credit operations, credit decisioning and lending transformation teams.

She will also focus on streamlining Masthaven’s operational processes and turnaround times to improve the experience for the bank’s partners.

David Kennedy, chief lending officer at Masthaven, said: “Even though we’ve not been able to meet face-to-face for some time now, we remain totally committed to investing in our people. The bank is built on strong teams that need great leaders. Shelley is an example of this strong leadership, and she will bring a wealth of experience and specialist knowledge to her new role overseeing short-term lending.

“It’s also a powerful reminder of the success of our Women in Leadership programme which the bank launched in 2020. Diversity and inclusion are at the top of our agenda at Masthaven, and we believe that creating a more inclusive and representative workplace is not only the right thing to do, but also critical for our success as a business.”