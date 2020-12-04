Masthaven creates chief lending officer role in series of new hires

"The specialist financial services sector will be called upon to provide the products and the credit people needed in order to see them through the other side of the crisis and on the road to recovery."

Masthaven Bank has strengthened its leadership team and board with a number of new appointments and promotions.

Operations director David Kennedy has been promoted to the newly created role of chief lending officer, where he will look after all lending activities across bridging and mortgages.

Mark Record has been appointed to the newly created role of chief information officer (CIO) leading the Bank’s technology, change and business information functions. Mark joins from Capita’s financial services arm and has previously held a range of CIO roles at Barclays, the Co-op Bank and RBS, as well as serving as an industry consultant.

Simon Furnell, chief operating officer, will now be responsible for marketing, distribution and products, as well as continuing to lead the Bank’s savings function and internal operations.

Simon Glass has also joined the Masthaven Board as a new independent non-executive director. Simon has held a number of senior roles in financial services, and further strengthens the Board following the appointment of Malcolm McCaig earlier in the year.

Leigh Bartlett, CEO at Masthaven, said: “Masthaven traded robustly through the challenges of the pandemic this year and remains open for business. All our colleagues have worked incredibly hard to make sure our customers, and the intermediaries we work with, have access to the right financial solutions and support.

"As the economic impact of Covid-19 continues to affect the UK, the specialist financial services sector will be called upon to provide the products and the credit people needed in order to see them through the other side of the crisis and on the road to recovery. These appointments, together with the recruitment of 36 new colleagues since the first national lockdown positions Masthaven well to deal with any uncertainty as we prepare to move into the new year.”