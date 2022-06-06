Mayflower launches specialist packaging service

"Mayflower Mortgage and Finance have launched a specialist packager designed to help brokers place self-build and construction finance cases."

Mayflower for Brokers will work with a number of lenders including Marker Harborough BS, Harpenden BS, The Dudley, Saffron BS, MT Finance and others.

The service will help brokers place cases for clients seeking finance for self-build or construction projects, and will include assistance on project feasibility assessments, cashflow forecasting and build costings, with proc fees between 0.4% and 1%.

Mike Pawley, director at Mayflower Mortgage and Finance, said:

“We understand that one of the most stressful things about being a mortgage intermediary is ensuring delivery on your clients expectations, on or before time.

"Using a specialist distributor or packager can feel like you're losing control of your client's journey, which in turn can cause brokers to worry about delivering on those expectations. That’s why we give brokers a one-to-one point of contact through out the whole process with a construction finance expert, who will respond to calls and emails immediately.”

“At Mayflower For Brokers we put every broker and their clients at the heart of what we do. Any business, process, IT or staff change is only done using our fundamental ethos of 'client first'."

“When it comes to the complex world of regulated or un-regulated construction finance you can trust us to deliver for you and your client."