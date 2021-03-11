MCI Club enters second charge market with Fluent Money partnership

"It made perfect sense for us to partner with a technology focused secured loan provider as we take our first steps into the second charge sector."

MCI Mortgage Club can now offer its members a secured loan referral service through a partnership with Fluent Money, marking its first entry into the second charge market.

MCI members will be able to contact Fluent’s partner development team and marketing department and will have their own dedicated field account manager.

Fluent’s loan solutions include sourcing and case tracking systems for brokers and a smartphone app which enables both clients and brokers to track the case all the way through to completion.

Fluent’s technology also allows for electronic ID checking so there is no need to send paper documents to prove identification.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “As technology is at the heart of MCI, it made perfect sense for us to partner with a technology focused secured loan provider as we take our first steps into the second charge sector.

“I personally believe there will be a greater demand for secured loans going forward, especially if people’s circumstances have changed because of the impact of Covid. A secured loan can often be a better option than remortgaging or taking a further advance on the first mortgage.”

Jeff Davidson at Fluent Money added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with MCI Mortgage Club, and very confident that we will be able to offer their members a choice of the best solutions, which will meet their borrowing requirements, particularly within the current climate.

“We firmly believe that our investment in technology, innovation, compliance and our people will be key to a successful relationship."