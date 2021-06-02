MCI partners with Loans Warehouse

"As we come out of the Covid lockdowns, we are seeing the second charge and bridging markets picking up."

MCI Mortgage Club has partnered with Loans Warehouse to offer its members more choice of second charge and bridging products.

Second charge mortgages are available from £5,000 to £1 million and Loans Warehouse can source products for clients including those with poor credit and a history of arrears.

As a master broker who works with a wide range of lenders, Loans Warehouse provides personalised quotes based on individual circumstances and a decision in minutes.

Loans Warehouse also specialises in the growing bridging and development finance market and has access to loans from £25,000 to £25 million.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “As we come out of the Covid lockdowns, we are seeing the second charge and bridging markets picking up. We therefore want to ensure our members have access to the most appropriate products for their clients.

“Loans Warehouse is well known in the second charge market and is now gaining traction as a bridging and development finance specialist. We look forward to working with Matt and the team knowing our members will be in good hands placing business with Loans Warehouse.”

Matt Tristram, managing director at Loans Warehouse, added: “We have access to a broad range of products and always aim to find solutions, even for awkward cases. But what we pride ourselves on is our excellent customer service and the importance of building good relationships with lenders, brokers and clients alike.

“MCI members can be assured that we will put their clients first and we can’t wait to start working with them and exploring the opportunities this new partnership will bring.”