MFS partners with Twenty7Tec

Market Financial Solutions (MFS) has partnered with Twenty7Tec to enable more brokers to access its specialist finance products.

MFS has listed on Twenty7Tec’s CloudTwenty7 platform, which makes the process of searching, applying for and obtaining a mortgage simpler, faster and more efficient.

Additionally, Twenty7Tec's SOURCE search engine for mortgage, equity release, secured and bridging loan products analyses criteria and lender affordability in order to determine the most appropriate product recommendation.

In April, MFS increased its maximum loan amount and loan term, as well as launching a new development exit product.

Paresh Raja, CEO of MFS, said: “We are delighted to partner with Twenty7Tec and its SOURCE solution via the CloudTwenty7 platform. We’ve enjoyed a great 12 months and have grown at pace, but we’re always looking for ways to expand and improve our offering.

“Signing up to SOURCE will ensure more brokers are able to find out about MFS’ industry-leading bridging products. What’s more, it will ensure the intermediaries we already work with can access MFS’ loan options through an innovative, easy-to-use tech platform.”

Nathan Reilly, head of lender relationships at Twenty7Tec, added: “At Twenty7Tec we’re committed to making the mortgage research and subsequent submission process as efficient as possible for CloudTwenty7 users. A big part of this is regularly adding new lenders, like MFS, to our SOURCE module so advisers can identify the best options for their customers across a comprehensive range of mainstream and specialist lenders.”