FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Mint Bridging joins the ASTL

Mint Bridging offers bridging finance for borrowers, developers and investors.

Rozi Jones
|
27th July 2020
Paul Wertheim Mint Bridging
"We join the ASTL at an exciting time in Mint’s journey, as we look to further improve the way we do business in the forthcoming months."

Mint Bridging has become the latest lender to join the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Mint Bridging offers bridging finance for borrowers, developers and investors, with loans available up to £5m for property purchases, developments, auction purchase, business cash flow, investments, and more.

Paul Wertheim, operations director at Mint Bridging, said: “We join the ASTL at an exciting time in Mint’s journey, as we look to further improve the way we do business in the forthcoming months. Our team at Mint Bridging has more than 100 years of collective lending experience and we have lent on a short-term basis in virtually every scenario which can exist. Success is more than just being experienced though. Success, for us, is as much about building, nurturing and growing relationships with brokers and borrowers, as well as building a sustainable business. These are values that we share with the ASTL and we are very much looking forward to working with Vic and the team to help drive the market in the right direction.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome Mint Bridging to the ASTL. Like all of our members, Mint Bridging has demonstrated a customer focus and commitment to high standards that are so important in the development of any healthy market. We are gaining a lot of traction at the ASTL in our conversations with HM Treasury and thought leadership in the industry, and every new member we welcome strengthens our ability to uphold standards and promote the interests of the short term lending sector.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.