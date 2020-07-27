Mint Bridging joins the ASTL

"We join the ASTL at an exciting time in Mint’s journey, as we look to further improve the way we do business in the forthcoming months."

Mint Bridging has become the latest lender to join the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL).

Mint Bridging offers bridging finance for borrowers, developers and investors, with loans available up to £5m for property purchases, developments, auction purchase, business cash flow, investments, and more.

Paul Wertheim, operations director at Mint Bridging, said: “We join the ASTL at an exciting time in Mint’s journey, as we look to further improve the way we do business in the forthcoming months. Our team at Mint Bridging has more than 100 years of collective lending experience and we have lent on a short-term basis in virtually every scenario which can exist. Success is more than just being experienced though. Success, for us, is as much about building, nurturing and growing relationships with brokers and borrowers, as well as building a sustainable business. These are values that we share with the ASTL and we are very much looking forward to working with Vic and the team to help drive the market in the right direction.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, added: “I’d like to welcome Mint Bridging to the ASTL. Like all of our members, Mint Bridging has demonstrated a customer focus and commitment to high standards that are so important in the development of any healthy market. We are gaining a lot of traction at the ASTL in our conversations with HM Treasury and thought leadership in the industry, and every new member we welcome strengthens our ability to uphold standards and promote the interests of the short term lending sector.”