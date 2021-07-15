Mint Property Finance launches new leadership team

"I’m really looking forward to further developing the bridging underwriters and our broker relationships"

Mint Property Finance has introduced a new leadership team.

The change sees senior underwriters Samantha Herd, who heads up the firm's fevelopment team, and Adam Robson, who heads up the bridging team, promoted to the newly created position of underwriting team leader.

Together the duo will oversee the company’s team of underwriters and processors and will also both have a greater investment in partner and broker relationships.

The promotions are the latest in a series of developments for the Cheshire-based business which recently announced four new recruits and welcomed BDM Wayne Lee back to the team.

Founder and managing director of Mint Property Finance, Andrew Lazare, commented: "The new department structure is designed to further encourage best practice and provide a real depth of underwriting, as is the Mint Property Finance way.

“What Sam and Adam have achieved over the last combined eight years with Mint Property Finance is highly commendable, they’re valued members of the team and I couldn’t be more pleased to recognise that with this promotion; it’s thoroughly deserved.

“As a business that prides itself on its people-first culture we strongly believe in investing in great talent, creating opportunities for personal growth alongside that of the business. With this new role we are proud to do just that, supporting the ongoing development of our expanding underwriting team whilst championing senior expertise; providing our partners with excellence as standard.”

Samantha Herd said: “It’s an honour to be promoted to team leader for the development team. Property is my passion along with great customer service. In this role I’m pleased to combine the two and bring the whole team with me on the journey.”

Adam Robson added: “I was delighted to secure the new team leader role, I’m really looking forward to further developing the bridging underwriters and our broker relationships, we have exciting plans at Mint and I’m proud to be playing a leading part.”