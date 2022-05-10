Monument strengthens lending team

Craig has more than 30 years’ experience across lending and joins Monument following a role at Harpenden Building Society.

Conor McDermott, head of lending at Monument, said:

“I’m pleased to welcome Craig to our growing team at Monument. He has a huge amount of experience in property lending and will be a great asset to our business as we continue to grow our specialist buy-to-let and bridging lending.”

Craig Middleton, lending relationship manager at Monument, said:

“It’s great to join Monument at such an exciting time for the challenger bank. I’m looking forward to helping place property investors with the right lending solutions for their circumstances and contributing to Monuments' continued drive for success and growth.”