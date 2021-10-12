FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

MT Finance appoints non-exec director as part of ambitious growth plans

Amy Loddington
|
12th October 2021
chris patrick mtf

MT Finance is 'delighted to announce' the appointment of Chris Patrick to the Board as the lender’s first non-executive director.

Chris has considerable experience, most recently with Anacap, which he joined in 2008. Prior to this he spent 10 years with Lehman Brothers where he was Managing Director and Head of Principal Finance – European Structured Products. He has extensive capital markets experience, in particular structured finance and principal investing, having held senior roles at Credit Suisse, Nomura International and Goldman Sachs, where he began his career.

Chris has worked with MT Finance before, playing a critical role in negotiating the management buyout in March, with the-then minority shareholders.

Chris joins MT Finance with a view to assisting in the rollout of its ambitious growth plans, with a particular focus on the company’s ESG initiatives, funding strategy and continued investment into technology.

Commenting on Chris’ appointment, Joshua Elash, director of MT Finance, said:

‘We have known Chris for a while and are delighted to welcome him to the Board of Directors. Chris brings energy and experience to the Board and is strongly placed to assist us in our goal of becoming the leading provider of specialist property finance in the UK.’

Chris Patrick commented:

‘I am delighted to be joining the Board of MT Finance and look forward to helping this award winning, ambitious business achieve its objective of becoming the UK’s leading property finance provider through its focus on creating value for all of its key stakeholders: customers, employees, and the wider society in general.’

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.