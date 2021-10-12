MT Finance appoints non-exec director as part of ambitious growth plans

MT Finance is 'delighted to announce' the appointment of Chris Patrick to the Board as the lender’s first non-executive director.

Chris has considerable experience, most recently with Anacap, which he joined in 2008. Prior to this he spent 10 years with Lehman Brothers where he was Managing Director and Head of Principal Finance – European Structured Products. He has extensive capital markets experience, in particular structured finance and principal investing, having held senior roles at Credit Suisse, Nomura International and Goldman Sachs, where he began his career.

Chris has worked with MT Finance before, playing a critical role in negotiating the management buyout in March, with the-then minority shareholders.

Chris joins MT Finance with a view to assisting in the rollout of its ambitious growth plans, with a particular focus on the company’s ESG initiatives, funding strategy and continued investment into technology.

Commenting on Chris’ appointment, Joshua Elash, director of MT Finance, said:

‘We have known Chris for a while and are delighted to welcome him to the Board of Directors. Chris brings energy and experience to the Board and is strongly placed to assist us in our goal of becoming the leading provider of specialist property finance in the UK.’

Chris Patrick commented:

‘I am delighted to be joining the Board of MT Finance and look forward to helping this award winning, ambitious business achieve its objective of becoming the UK’s leading property finance provider through its focus on creating value for all of its key stakeholders: customers, employees, and the wider society in general.’