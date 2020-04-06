MT Finance expands BDM team

"I look forward to building on the success of MT Finance in the Midlands and the North of England"

MT Finance has appointed Chris Parr as its new business development manager for the Midlands and North of England.

Chris joins MT Finance from Fiduciam and has over 20 years’ experience working for various banks and specialist lenders, including business development roles at Precise Mortgages and Masthaven.

Chris Parr said: “MT Finance it is a company I have watched go from strength to strength over the years and to have the opportunity to join such a successful team was a no brainer for me. The added benefit of working with Gareth again, who I enjoyed a fantastic working relationship with at Precise Mortgages, is an added bonus.

“I look forward to building on the success of MT Finance in the Midlands and the North of England by delivering the company’s flexible proposition to new existing brokers.”

Gareth Lewis, commercial director at MT Finance, added: “We are delighted to bring Chris on board. His experience and wealth of knowledge will play a vital role in supporting brokers in these challenging times.”