New online bridging lender launches

Portfolio management platform, Lendlord, has launched an online bridging lender for property investors.

Available on the Lendlord platform, the automated lender will generate heads of terms, online applications and case tracking as part of a fully digital process. Bridging is available for any non-regulated purpose up to a maximum LTV of 75%.

Lendlord users who manage their portfolios using the platform will be able to quickly review their bridging options based on the data already held on their portfolio – and Lendlord users will also benefit from better terms.

Currently, bridging loans are only available directly to landlords, but Lendlord is looking to bring out a solution for brokers in the near future.

Aviram Shahar, co-founder and CEO at Lendlord, said: “This is a big step for Lendlord as we work towards building a one-of-a-kind technology solution to generate tailor-made financial products based on a user’s individual profile. Our engine-based bridging finance product will analyse a case and determine the terms, based on a user’s specific circumstances. It complements our existing Finance Hub, which provides automated recommendations for a range of financial products including buy-to-let mortgages and remortgages, bridging finance, secured loans, revolving credit for portfolios, commercial finance and landlord insurance.”