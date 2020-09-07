FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

New second charge business fell 64% in July

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Barcadia Media
|
7th September 2020
colourful graphs with magnifying glass

According to data from the Finance and Leasing Association, new second charge mortgage business fells 64% in July.

The number of new agreements fell almost two thirds, from 966 new agreements in July 2019, and the value fell 65% to £40m. However, this is an improvement on the volumes seen during the lockdown period.

Fiona Hoyle, Head of Consumer & Mortgage Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association said:

“The second charge mortgage market is gradually recovering with new business of almost 1,000 new agreements in July, up from a crisis-low of 486 new agreements in May.

“Lenders are continuing to do all they can to support customers during this challenging period and customers experiencing payment difficulties should contact their lender as soon as possible.”

Related articles
More from Specialist Lending
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.