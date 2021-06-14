Nick Jones joins West One Loans as sales director

"He has an amazing track record within our industry and I am delighted to welcome him to our team."

West One Loans has appointed Nick Jones as its new sales director.

In his new role, Nick will be responsible for developing and driving the implementation of the sales and distribution strategy for West One’s bridging and development proposition, as well as leading and growing the existing sales team.

Nick has over 21 years of experience in the industry, including 14 years at Together in senior sales roles and most recently as commercial director for Roma Finance.

Danny Waters, CEO of Enra Specialist Finance, commented: “I have known Nick for a very long time, he has an amazing track record within our industry and I am delighted to welcome him to our team. Our business has seen very impressive results already this year and we have exciting plans ahead, I am confident Nick is the right person to power the next phase of our growth.”

Nick Jones said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to join the senior team at West One; a business which I’ve watched for many years grow into one of the leading non-bank lenders in the ever-growing industry.

“Their diverse and competitive product range coupled with their passion for providing excellent service to intermediaries makes them a perfect fit for my next role. I look forward to shaping and developing their already excellent reputation, product set, and reach within the intermediary marketplace”.