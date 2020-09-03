Nivo joins the ASTL

"At Nivo, we strive to make it as easy as possible for lenders, brokers, and solicitors to deliver a streamlined and paperless loan journey for their customers."

Nivo has become the latest organisation to join the Association of Short Term Lenders (ASTL) as an associate member.

Nivo has designed its technology solution to meet the needs of specialist lending. Within its messaging network, Nivo simplifies information gathering and checks using a range of fintech tools like biometric identity verification, open banking, advanced e-signing and instant filesharing. This makes it easier to progress deals quickly, through data and file transfer and instant messaging with intermediaries.

The ASTL's Annual Conference will be held online later this month, in partnership with Financial Reporter. The Conference takes place on 22 September and registration is open at www.astlconference.co.uk.

Polly Taylor-Pullen, business development at Nivo, said: “At Nivo, we strive to make it as easy as possible for lenders, brokers, and solicitors to deliver a streamlined and paperless loan journey for their customers. Earlier this year, we saw how our solution helped bridging and development lenders during the disruption caused by lockdown and we were really impressed by the industry’s willingness to innovate. We believe we can make a real difference to this market, making things quicker and easier for lenders, intermediaries and customers. We are delighted to join the ASTL as associate members and have the opportunity to support the Conference later in the month.”

Vic Jannels, CEO of the ASTL, commented: “I am pleased to welcome Nivo on board as associate members of the ASTL. This year has undoubtedly been difficult for everyone, but we have been able to grow the membership and influence of the ASTL despite this turbulent period. This demonstrates just how important it is to have a strong and credible trade body to drive standards and protect the interests of our sector.”