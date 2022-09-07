Norton Home Loans announces partnership with Connect

Norton Home Loans offers a range of specialist first charge and second charge mortgages for customers whose circumstances would see them rejected by other lenders for reasons including heavy adverse and non-standard construction properties.

The specialist lender also lends on Right to Buy, basing lending on the council valuation not the purchase price, has a simple process and can walk brokers through an application step-by-step, with unrivalled hands-on service.

Paul Stringer, Managing Director at Norton Home Loans, says:

“We are very excited to be added to the Connect panel of lenders. Our products are a perfect fit for Connect’s large specialist lending panel, and the inclusion of our unique lending plans for those hard to place cases is a big win for Norton, Connect and their brokers and intermediaries.”

Liz Syms, CEO at Connect for Intermediaries, says:

“There is little doubt that the number of mortgage customers requiring a specialist solution is only going to increase in the next year, which is why it’s so important for brokers to have access to a comprehensive panel of specialist lenders. Norton Home Loans is a great addition to our panel and will provide new opportunities for brokers to meet the changing needs of their clients.”