Octane Capital announces trio of new hires

Octane Capital has announced a trio of new hires as it targets increased market share and improved service levels.

Mike Allen joins Octane as an internal business development executive, having previously worked at Brightstar Financial as a short-term lending case manager. Mike’s role will be to assist the BDMs with new enquiries and help structure deals for credit review.

Joshua Carmody and Tuathla Underwood also join the firm as credit analysts, providing support to the credit team.

Mike Allen commented: “Having previously worked for a specialist packager, moving to a specialist lender to use the knowledge I had gained was a natural next step. Octane have a superb reputation within the sector, are forward-thinking and have a fantastic work culture. People tend to move to Octane and then stay, which speaks volumes.”

Joshua Carmody said: “I studied economics at university and have always had an interest in the finance sector. When I graduated and started doing my research, Octane were clearly a fast-growing company in an expanding sector. I had also heard lots of positive things about them through connections, which made the decision to work here even easier.”

Tuathla Underwood added: “Having completed my degree in accounting and finance, I started to job hunt and Octane immediately stood out. They are not just highly innovative but really value their staff and have a fantastic training infrastructure in place. It’s great to know that you’re learning from the best.”

Mark Posniak, managing director of Octane Capital, concluded: “Our philosophy has always been to offer the highest service standards in the industry and the addition of Tuathla, Mike and Josh is another step in that direction. All three have exactly what it takes to be a success at Octane and we look forward to seeing them fulfil their potential in the months and years ahead.”