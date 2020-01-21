Octane Capital cuts larger loan rates by up to 2%

"A new environment of greater political certainty will see a lot of pent-up demand for property come through, with subsequent upward pressure on prices."

Octane Capital has reduced rates on larger loans by up to 2% per annum following a 2020 risk review.

The ‘product-less’ lender says its rate cuts are due to the improved outlook for the UK property market and broader political stability following the December General Election result.

As a result, and with immediate effect, Octane will be lowering rates on its larger bridging, developer exit and refurbishment loans.

Mark Posniak, managing director of Octane Capital, commented: “Like other lenders, we regularly review the macro-economic outlook and felt especially compelled to do so in the New Year following the decisive General Election result.

"Our in-house view is that a new environment of greater political certainty will see a lot of pent-up demand for property come through, with subsequent upward pressure on prices. We also believe that the Bank of England will counter any continued economic weakness with monetary easing, providing a further boost to the property market through lower borrowing rates.”