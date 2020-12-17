OMS launches full integration with second charge lender Oplo

"The second charge sector remains a vital component within the wider mortgage market and a viable option for a growing number of borrowers."

Broker platform One Mortgage System (OMS) has completed a full integration with second charge lender Oplo.

The integration will see OMS users benefit from direct access to Oplo’s product range via a full two-way integration.

OMS offers AVMs, customisable workflows, drag and drop document facility, and gives its users access to documentation and application forms for a majority of lenders without the need to rekey any additional data.

Oplo has been trading as an alternative lender for over 10 years, offering second charge mortgages and unsecured personal loans to UK customers.

The announcement follows a series of enhancements for OMS, including the development of API integrations with Iress’ Lender Connect software, Knowledge Bank, iPipeline’s SolutionBuilder and AlphaTrust software. OMS has also recently expanded its support and development teams to help service growing demand across the intermediary market.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “The second charge sector remains a vital component within the wider mortgage market and a viable option for a growing number of borrowers. Our aim is to work with lenders who have the ability to evolve and adapt to changing market conditions, and Oplo has proved to be one of the leading second charge lenders over the course of 2020.”

Mark Akerman, CTO at Oplo, added: “Integrations such as this are a crucial to us delivering best in class experiences for our broker network. The OMS platform allows us to deliver lending decisions to their users in a speedy and efficient way.”