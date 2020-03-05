Openwork adds two new lenders to specialist panel

"Our refreshed specialist panel will help us serve clients with more demanding needs"

Openwork is expanding its specialist lending panel with the addition of The Brightstar Group and Positive Lending.

Openwork says over 20 potential partners were involved in the selection process, which involved analysing each firm against more than 50 separate criteria across amongst product offering, service performance, technology, and regulatory focus.

Brightstar and Positive Lending join Openwork’s existing specialist partners - BuildLoan, Enterprise Finance, The Business Mortgage Company (TBMC) and TFC Homeloans.

Paul Shearman, proposition director at Openwork, said: “Our refreshed specialist panel will help us serve clients with more demanding needs such as those with more complex income, employment or credit profiles, clients looking to borrow for the short-term or raise additional funds that cannot be met through remortgage and much more.

“We’re delighted to strengthen our existing relationships as well as to introduce new options for our clients and advisers. The addition of Brightstar and Positive Lending will offer greater choice to our advisers and their clients, backed up by best in class service. I know the changes will be well received by our advisers.”

Rob Jupp, CEO of The Brightstar Group, added: “This is great news for Brightstar but, more importantly, it’s great news for members of the Openwork network as it gives them the opportunity to offer a more holistic advice service and means that they never have to turn away a client with specialist circumstances.”

Paul McGonigle, CEO of Positive Lending, commented: “We’re delighted to be appointed to Openwork’s revised master broker panel for specialist lending support. Through Positive, Openwork members can access whole of market lender panels for bridging, second charge, complex residential and buy-to-let, including exclusive products and restricted lenders.”