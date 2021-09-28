Optimum Credit appoints sales director ahead of Pepper Money integration

"I’m really excited about this new role and the potential we have at Pepper Money to grow our business by improving the lives of our intermediary partners"

Optimum Credit has appointed Caroline Mirakian to the role of sales director, with responsibility for the sale and distribution of the lender’s second charge mortgages.

Optimum Credit currently offers second charge mortgages, but plans are underway to integrate the business with Pepper Money in the near future. Under the integration, the Optimum Credit brand will be retired and its operations will continue under the Pepper Money brand, with the support and resources of the wider group. Pepper recently announced new recruitment to grow its second charge business development team.

Caroline, who joined Pepper Money as head of national accounts in 2019, has many years’ experience in the mortgage market, including roles at Barclays, RBS, Lloyds Bank, Metro Bank, and Shawbrook Bank where she was head of intermediary distribution.

Simon Mules, commercial director at Optimum Credit, said: “Caroline has extensive experience in intermediary mortgages and second charge lending and I’d like to congratulate her on this new role, which forms an important part of our plans at Optimum. Pepper Money purchased Optimum Credit in October 2018 and we have said previously that our aim is to operate the leading second charge lender under the Pepper Money umbrella. We are currently working towards this milestone and will make a further announcement as soon as we are able.

“Of course, we also remain committed to our first charge business and our intermediaries and distribution partners in this area. Paul Adams will continue to lead the first charge sales team and will be fully supported in looking after our key partnerships, as well as developing new relationships.”

Caroline Mirakian added: “I’m really excited about this new role and the potential we have at Pepper Money to grow our business by improving the lives of our intermediary partners and, ultimately, our customers.”