Optimum Credit revamps range

Second charge mortgage lender, Optimum Credit, has introduced improved pricing and new criteria as part of a revamped product range.

The lender has made reductions across its entire pricing model and reintroduced options for variable rate, discounted rate and interest-only products.

Optimum Credit has also relaunched its Near Prime range, available to customers whose credit profile falls just outside of its prime rates, and the lender has increased its maximum loan size to £1 million.

In addition, Optimum Credit is now able to accept up to 50% of variable income including bonus, overtime and commission, and has lifted restrictions on previous defaults, CCJs and payday loans – returning this criteria to its pre-Covid approach.

Simon Mules, commercial director at Optimum Credit, said: “The last six months have been challenging for everyone and I would like to thank all of our intermediaries for their continued support. We hope that this launch is the start of a new chapter – it is certainly a statement of our intent to grow our lending volumes and continue to take a leading role in the second charge mortgage market.

“In order to do this, we know that we need to continue to build on our excellent reputation for responsive service and professional standards as we work hard to make second charge lending a more flexible and accessible form of capital raising for even more clients.”