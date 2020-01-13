Paradigm adds MT Finance to lender panel

"Advisers will be acutely aware that many clients require quick, short-term finance in order to purchase, buy at auction or refurbish."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has added MT Finance to its lender panel.

From today, Paradigm’s member firms will be able to access MT's range of first and second-charge bridging loan products designed for property investor and developer borrowers.

The lender's range includes products for heavy refurb, residential, second charge, commercial and semi-commercial loans.

Paradigm member firms who register with MT Finance can also access the range of intermediary services available, including a request the opportunity to request a visit from a BDM.

John Coffield, head of Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “In the world of property development and investment, advisers will be acutely aware that many clients require quick, short-term finance in order to purchase, buy at auction or refurbish. Therefore, it’s vitally important we work with quality bridging loan lenders and it’s the reason why we’ve added MT Finance to our lending panel today. We fully anticipate that 2020 will be a busy year for property investors and developers and we want to ensure Paradigm member firms have access to the best products available for them in the bridging sector. We are looking forward to working with the MT Finance team, who have a very strong reputation in the sector, and would urge any firm interested in the opportunities available in this part of the market to contact us to see how we can support their business activities.”

Gareth Lewis, commercial director at MT Finance, added: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with Paradigm Mortgage Services and their members. With our commitment to supporting brokers through good products and education, it was logical to look at extending our distribution through such a well-respected brand who shares our same core values, and we have no doubt this partnership will be valuable for all involved.”