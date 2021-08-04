Pink Pig Loans announces trio of new directors

"Getting the right team to support our growth and take this business in the different directions we want to take it, is absolutely critical"

Pink Pig Loans, the specialist finance packager and distributor, has appointed a trio of new directors to its board.

Sarah Stroud becomes director, Nick John joins as sales director, and Luke Egan is appointed as bridging and development director.

Nick joined Pink Pig in 2017 as sales manager and has worked in financial services for 13 years.

Sarah joined Pink Pig as an underwriter in 2013 and progressed into the sales teams to her most recent role as senior business development. She has worked for 28 years in financial services in a variety of roles including mortgage adviser, underwriter, and various compliance positions.

Luke joins Pink Pig from Pure Property Finance where he was head of the specialist property finance team. He previously worked for Woolwich/Barclays as a mortgage specialist before joining Pure in 2014.

Pink Pig Loans provides specialist finance packaging for financial advisers covering a range of product sectors including first charge, second charge, and bridging and commercial.

In February this year, Pink Pig Loans was the subject of a management buyout with all shares acquired back from Specialist Mortgage Group.

James Rainbird, managing director of Pink Pig Loans, commented: “Today marks an important milestone in the development of the business with three highly-experienced and talented individuals joining me at board level in order to help the business move onto its next level and to help achieve our ambitious growth plans.

“I am fortunate to have had both Nick and Sarah within my team for a number of years now, so am fully aware of what they bring to the business, how they have been absolutely critical to our success to date, and what they will provide as directors.

“We’re also very pleased to announce Luke’s appointment who also joins with a raft of experience, particularly in the bridging and development space, but also right across the specialist finance landscape.

“Getting the right team to support our growth and take this business in the different directions we want to take it, is absolutely critical and by having Nick, Sarah and Luke in these most senior of positions, we are in a very strong place and will be announcing a number of exciting new developments over the course of the coming weeks and months.”