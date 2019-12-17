FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

PMS and Sesame add HTB to lender panels

Amy Loddington
17th December 2019
PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network have announced the addition of specialist lender Hampshire Trust Bank to their BTL and bridging panels.

Stephanie Charman, Specialist Lending Relationship Manager at Sesame and PMS, said:

“We are very pleased to partner with HTB to provide our Sesame and PMS members with further options for their specialist buy-to-let, bridging and development finance enquiries. HTB takes a personal underwriting approach with every application, which means complex cases can be considered that other lenders may decline.”

Alex Upton, Sales Director at HTB, commented:

“We are delighted to have joined Sesame and PMS’s lending panels and excited to bring our specialist lending solutions to a wider audience of broker partners. Both Sesame and PMS have strong reputations in the lending market, and we are pleased to support their proposition by expanding our support for more mortgage brokers, who will now have access to our dedicated team of specialists and innovative range of products.”

