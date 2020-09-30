FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Precise enhances bridging range

Rozi Jones
|
30th September 2020
Precise Mortgages has enhanced its bridging finance range.

The lender has increased LTVs to 65% and maximum loan sizes to £1 million across both regulated and non-regulated applications.

The enhanced range includes a number of other features, including a choice of standard and light refurbishment products, an expanded variety of property types that will be accepted, such as HMOs and new builds, and rates from 0.49% per month.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at OneSavings Bank, said: “In the current climate it’s essential that brokers can continue to help as many of their customers as possible.

“Our bigger and better bridging finance range, which is backed up by quick decisions, joint legal representation and dedicated underwriter support, offers innovative short-term finance solutions for customers who need to secure a deal on a fast turnaround.”

