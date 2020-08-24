Promise Money launches new broker packaging system

"Brokers are so busy at the moment that we wanted to make doing business with us and staying up-to-date on applications as easy as possible."

Following a rebrand from Promise Solutions to Promise Money, the specialist lending distributor has launched a new intermediary website and processing system.

Promise Money’s new packaging/advice process is underpinned by One Mortgage System (OMS).

Both the website and the packaging system are fully optimised for mobile devices, so brokers can upload and download documents on the go. Written communication is available through the portal to enable a clear audit trail for compliance purposes and for brokers to operate at their own convenience.

Steve Walker, managing director at Promise Money, said: “Brokers are so busy at the moment that we wanted to make doing business with us and staying up-to-date on applications as easy as possible. For those brokers who prefer to refer the entire case to us - whether it’s a first charge, second charge, commercial or a bridging loan - their clients get the same benefits and can track progress or upload/download documents on their mobile phones or laptop.

“We have worked closely with the team at OMS over recent months to suggest bespoke features which will benefit brokers, consumers and our team. We look forward to a long working relationship and, with our background in developing IT systems for brokers and packagers, hope to keep the ideas coming and see OMS become one of the leading CRM and packaging systems for both specialist and mainstream brokers.”

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, commented: “The intermediary market has finally woken up to the capabilities of technology and distributors such as Promise Money who have the foresight and vision to invest in the right systems and solutions will continue to lead the way in servicing the needs of the brokers operating in the specialist mortgage markets. It has been a pleasure working with Steve and the team and we hope that the OMS platform will become an integral part in Promise’s exciting future plans.”