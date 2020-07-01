FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Specialist Lending

Roma Finance expands bridging range

Roma recently launched new solutions in the holiday let and serviced accommodation market.

Rozi Jones
|
1st July 2020
Scott Marshall Roma
"Now is the right time to launch these new products and improve LTVs for our priority business lines."

Roma Finance has added a number of new bridging products to its range.

New products include a standard bridging product at 70% LTV with no exit fee and rates from 0.95%, and an AVM Auction Product where no physical valuation is required at up to 65% LTV.

With this product, investors can obtain an AVM valuation ahead of an auction, providing them with a ceiling price for bidding and thereby giving them confidence that finance has been secured in advance.

Roma also offers a bridge-to-term option and recently launched new solutions in the holiday let and serviced accommodation market.

Scott Marshall, managing director at Roma Finance, said: “With strong and sustainable funding lines in place to help us keep pace with the growing demand for our products, now is the right time to launch these new products and improve LTVs for our priority business lines.

“To cope with higher business levels we are continuing to expand the Roma team and we are seeing tremendous growth in our lending for property acquisition and refurbishment. The new products and lower rates will further stimulate our business in a focused and strategic way and we will continue to deliver excellent service to our introducers and customers.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited.
