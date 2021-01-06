Roma Finance expands sales and relationship team

"The changes to the sales team will allow improved efficiency, communication and capacity within Roma, which is essential for the increased demand we are continuing to experience."

Roma Finance has expanded its sales and relationship team with the appointment of Laleta Buctkuar as key account manager and the creation of new underwriting relationship manager roles.

Laleta joins Roma Finance from Together, where she’s spent the last 15 years of her career. In her new role, she will be responsible for developing relationships and supporting intermediaries to enable mutual growth.

The administration side of the sales team has also expanded with two new administrators, Christina Conboy and Rebekah Palmer. The expansion has enabled the move of Emma Barker and Daniel Hill into new roles as underwriting relationship managers. These roles are a bridge between sales and underwriting, aiming to improve the decision-making process and provide enhanced communication to intermediaries.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “2021 is upon us and as a business we are determined to make it a great one. I am excited to welcome Laleta to the team. She is a fantastic person who creates strong relationships and will bring a great deal of skill and knowledge to the business.

"I am also delighted to welcome Christina and Rebekah and see Daniel and Emma thrive in their new roles. The changes to the sales team will allow improved efficiency, communication and capacity within Roma, which is essential for the increased demand we are continuing to experience.”